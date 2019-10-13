Regulatory woes resurface for Indian pharma companies as stocks fall

Just when the Street had begun to believe that the multi-year regulatory woes of Indian pharmaceutical companies were behind them, the worries have resurfaced pulling down their share prices.

The Nifty Pharma index, for instance, slipped 10 per cent in one month, against a gain of 2.4 per cent in the Nifty 50, after hitting a 73-month low of 7,047.10 intra-day last Wednesday. In fact, the intensifying regulatory headwinds for Indian drugmakers on account of action by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) have also masked the good news on domestic growth during the September quarter, ...