Reliance Captial to scale down financial services for debt reduction

Reliance Capital (RCap), which had expanded as a large financial conglomerate, will soon have to scale down in financial services, as it looks to monetise its assets to pare debt. The company could look to re-build again, but before that it would have to go through a phase of restructuring. This period of transition could see the firm give up on some of its steady profit-generating businesses.

The company’s stand-alone net debt stands at Rs 18,000 crore. The asset monetisation plans that it has in place could potentially bring in over Rs 10,000 crore. Here is a look at the businesses ...