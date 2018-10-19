Reliance Industries falls 7% post Q2 results

Shares of (RIL) has dipped 7% to Rs 1,073 on the BSE in early morning trade after a mixed bag results for the quarter ended September 2018 (Q2FY19) with its retail and digital services (telecom; Jio) businesses continuing to post strong growth, while its core refining business performance was a bit disappointing amid high expectations.

has reported a 17.4% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 95.16 billion for the September quarter, largely helped by a record financial performance in its petrochemicals business. The company had a profit of Rs 81.09 billion in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Consolidated revenue in the quarter stood at Rs 1.56 trillion, recording a 54.5% rise from Rs 1.01 trillion in the same period last year. Refining margins for the company took a hit, with gross refining margins slipping back to a single digit.

reported gross refining margins (GRM) at $9.5 per barrel for Q2, against the street expectation of about $10 from $12 a year ago and $10.5 in the previous quarter.

“US$9.5/bbl was down US$1 QoQ due to weaker gasoline/kero cracks (from higher supplies, trade war concerns, crude volatility), higher FO cracks/lower Light-Heavy differential (due to Russian refinery shutdowns), and 2-3 weeks of FCCU outage,” Emkay Global Financial Services said in result update.