Reliance Industries hits 11-month high; stock inches towards record high

-
ALSO READ
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Shadow over solar power
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
Overseas green capital chasing renewable energy firms across India
-
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) moved higher by 1.3 per cent, hitting a 11-month high of Rs 2,299 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Thursday on report that the company looks to acquire Europe's largest solar panel manufacturer.
The stock was trading at its highest level since October 2020 and is 3 per cent away from its record high level of Rs 2,369, touched on September 16, 2020. In the past one month, RIL has outperformed the market by gaining 11 per cent as compared to a 9 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
RIL, however, has clarified on the report and has said the company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis. "We would like to clarify that we are unable to comment on media speculation and rumors and it would be inappropriate on our part to do so," the company said.
RIL further said there is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges and which should have been announced by the company in terms of the Sebi regulations.
RIL is looking to speed up its entry into the new materials and renewable energy business through fresh acquisitions. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that the company will be going global under its new energy business during the 44th Annual General Meeting in June this year.
RIL is believed to be closing in on a deal to buy out the REC Group, a Norway-headquartered solar module maker with links to the Chinese government-owned China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina). The deal with RIL is estimated at around $ 1.2 billion, a Business Standard report said. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU