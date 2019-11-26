Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank propel Nifty to fresh record high

-
The benchmark index surpassed its previous high of 12,103, hit on June 3, 2019 in intra-day trade, on the back of strong buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
RIL contributed 181 points, while ICICI Bank contributed 132 points of the total Nifty gain during the period. HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Bharti Airtel contributed 40 – 60 points of the total benchmark index.
With today’s gain, the Nifty 50 index has rallied 14 per cent, or 1,495 points, from its recent low of 10,637, hit on August 23, 2019.
Since September, FPIs have pumped in net amount of Rs 37,496 crore ($ 5.28 billion), while domestic mutual funds invested net amount of Rs 12,618 crore in equities, Sebi data shows.
Meanwhile, more than half or 28 stocks from the Nifty 50 index recorded decline in their market price from their respective June 3, 2019 levels. Shares of private sector lender YES Bank tanked 55 per cent during the period.
State-owned stocks like Gail (India), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Coal India and Indian Oil Corporation were down between 23–32 per cent each, while ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Wipro, Tata Steel, Cipla and UltraTech Cement down in the range of 10-20 per cent.
|Company
|03/06/2019
|LTP
|% chg
|Bharti Airtel
|352.75
|438.60
|24.3
|Nestle India
|11686.45
|14335.00
|22.7
|B P C L
|417.10
|503.20
|20.6
|ICICI Bank
|422.90
|503.45
|19.0
|Bajaj Fin.
|3511.05
|4149.50
|18.2
|Asian Paints
|1459.25
|1716.00
|17.6
|Eicher Motors
|19948.15
|23137.65
|16.0
|Reliance Inds.
|1360.20
|1564.10
|15.0
|Hind. Unilever
|1839.70
|2056.95
|11.8
|Bajaj Finserv
|8348.10
|9193.00
|10.1
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|416.80
|455.15
|9.2
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2724.10
|2948.55
|8.2
|Bajaj Auto
|3034.60
|3191.10
|5.2
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1531.25
|1598.00
|4.4
|HDFC Bank
|1228.55
|1278.25
|4.0
|HDFC
|2230.45
|2301.00
|3.2
|Britannia Inds.
|2970.20
|3058.10
|3.0
|Maruti Suzuki
|7022.90
|7208.40
|2.6
|Power Grid Corpn
|193.05
|196.05
|1.6
|HCL Technologies
|1115.20
|1129.60
|1.3
|Hindalco Inds.
|199.40
|200.30
|0.5
|Tech Mahindra
|757.60
|759.95
|0.3
|St Bk of India
|355.45
|338.85
|-4.7
|Tata Motors
|174.50
|165.20
|-5.3
|Infosys
|744.65
|703.15
|-5.6
|JSW Steel
|274.55
|256.10
|-6.7
|Titan Company
|1266.25
|1178.20
|-7.0
|Axis Bank
|812.65
|754.20
|-7.2
|TCS
|2242.30
|2079.55
|-7.3
|IndusInd Bank
|1662.65
|1510.00
|-9.2
|Grasim Inds
|895.05
|805.60
|-10.0
|Zee Entertainmen
|359.55
|323.00
|-10.2
|ITC
|278.55
|248.75
|-10.7
|NTPC
|133.10
|118.60
|-10.9
|Adani Ports
|424.75
|375.00
|-11.7
|Larsen & Toubro
|1559.40
|1374.75
|-11.8
|Vedanta
|164.20
|144.60
|-11.9
|Bharti Infra.
|268.75
|236.15
|-12.1
|Hero Motocorp
|2840.25
|2488.70
|-12.4
|UltraTech Cem.
|4762.30
|4150.50
|-12.8
|Cipla
|568.25
|486.10
|-14.5
|Tata Steel
|497.65
|422.00
|-15.2
|M & M
|653.40
|547.80
|-16.2
|Wipro
|291.30
|242.40
|-16.8
|UPL
|671.40
|545.50
|-18.8
|IOCL
|169.70
|131.90
|-22.3
|ONGC
|172.15
|132.30
|-23.1
|Coal India
|260.90
|200.15
|-23.3
|GAIL (India)
|178.73
|124.15
|-30.5
|Yes Bank
|149.45
|67.20
|-55.0
|LTP - Last traded price at 10:32 am
