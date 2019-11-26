JUST IN
Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank propel Nifty to fresh record high

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank contributed more than 100 points to the Nifty 50 index which hit an all-time high of 12,132 points today.

The benchmark index surpassed its previous high of 12,103, hit on June 3, 2019 in intra-day trade, on the back of strong buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

RIL contributed 181 points, while ICICI Bank contributed 132 points of the total Nifty gain during the period. HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Bharti Airtel contributed 40 – 60 points of the total benchmark index.

With today’s gain, the Nifty 50 index has rallied 14 per cent, or 1,495 points, from its recent low of 10,637, hit on August 23, 2019.

Since September, FPIs have pumped in net amount of Rs 37,496 crore ($ 5.28 billion), while domestic mutual funds invested net amount of Rs 12,618 crore in equities, Sebi data shows.

Meanwhile, more than half or 28 stocks from the Nifty 50 index recorded decline in their market price from their respective June 3, 2019 levels. Shares of private sector lender YES Bank tanked 55 per cent during the period.

State-owned stocks like Gail (India), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Coal India and Indian Oil Corporation were down between 23–32 per cent each, while ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Wipro, Tata Steel, Cipla and UltraTech Cement down in the range of 10-20 per cent.

Company 03/06/2019 LTP % chg
Bharti Airtel 352.75 438.60 24.3
Nestle India 11686.45 14335.00 22.7
B P C L 417.10 503.20 20.6
ICICI Bank 422.90 503.45 19.0
Bajaj Fin. 3511.05 4149.50 18.2
Asian Paints 1459.25 1716.00 17.6
Eicher Motors 19948.15 23137.65 16.0
Reliance Inds. 1360.20 1564.10 15.0
Hind. Unilever 1839.70 2056.95 11.8
Bajaj Finserv 8348.10 9193.00 10.1
Sun Pharma.Inds. 416.80 455.15 9.2
Dr Reddy's Labs 2724.10 2948.55 8.2
Bajaj Auto 3034.60 3191.10 5.2
Kotak Mah. Bank 1531.25 1598.00 4.4
HDFC Bank 1228.55 1278.25 4.0
HDFC 2230.45 2301.00 3.2
Britannia Inds. 2970.20 3058.10 3.0
Maruti Suzuki 7022.90 7208.40 2.6
Power Grid Corpn 193.05 196.05 1.6
HCL Technologies 1115.20 1129.60 1.3
Hindalco Inds. 199.40 200.30 0.5
Tech Mahindra 757.60 759.95 0.3
St Bk of India 355.45 338.85 -4.7
Tata Motors 174.50 165.20 -5.3
Infosys 744.65 703.15 -5.6
JSW Steel 274.55 256.10 -6.7
Titan Company 1266.25 1178.20 -7.0
Axis Bank 812.65 754.20 -7.2
TCS 2242.30 2079.55 -7.3
IndusInd Bank 1662.65 1510.00 -9.2
Grasim Inds 895.05 805.60 -10.0
Zee Entertainmen 359.55 323.00 -10.2
ITC 278.55 248.75 -10.7
NTPC 133.10 118.60 -10.9
Adani Ports 424.75 375.00 -11.7
Larsen & Toubro 1559.40 1374.75 -11.8
Vedanta 164.20 144.60 -11.9
Bharti Infra. 268.75 236.15 -12.1
Hero Motocorp 2840.25 2488.70 -12.4
UltraTech Cem. 4762.30 4150.50 -12.8
Cipla 568.25 486.10 -14.5
Tata Steel 497.65 422.00 -15.2
M & M 653.40 547.80 -16.2
Wipro 291.30 242.40 -16.8
UPL 671.40 545.50 -18.8
IOCL 169.70 131.90 -22.3
ONGC 172.15 132.30 -23.1
Coal India 260.90 200.15 -23.3
GAIL (India) 178.73 124.15 -30.5
Yes Bank 149.45 67.20 -55.0
LTP - Last traded price at 10:32 am

First Published: Tue, November 26 2019. 10:28 IST

