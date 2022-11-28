JUST IN
Reliance Industries surges 3%, trades at five-month high
Raymond, Coal India: Over two-thirds of Nifty500 stocks trade above 200-DMA
IEX falls 2% as board approves Rs 98 crore share buyback via open market
Paytm dips 4% intra-day as RBI asks arm not to onboard new online merchants
Stock price of this PSU company has nearly doubled thus far in November
Hero MotoCorp to hike prices from December 1; stock gains nearly 4%
MARKET LIVE: Sensex at new high, up 300 pts, Nifty nears 18,600; RIL leads
Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Castrol, Tata Consumer, HFCL, Bikaji Foods
With markets near all-time highs, which sectors should you bet on?
India's sectoral valuations outstrip Asian counterparts, shows data
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Raymond, Coal India: Over two-thirds of Nifty500 stocks trade above 200-DMA
Business Standard

Reliance Industries surges 3%, trades at five-month high

Shares of Reliance Industries were trading higher for the third straight day, and have gained 5.4 per cent during the period.

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Reliance Industries | Market trends

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) hit an over five-month high at Rs 2,693, on surging 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock of the country’s largest listed company, in terms of market capitalisatison, traded higher for the third straight day, and has gained 5.4 per cent during the period. The stock was quoting at its highest level since June 10, 2022, it's record high stands at Rs 2,855, registered on April 29.

After underperformance in the past three months (up 3 per cent) and six months (up 4 per cent), as compared to 6 per cent and 14 per cent rise, respectively, in the S&P BSE Sensex during the same period, RIL has outperforming the market in the past one week (up 5.5 per cent) and one month (up 6.5 per cent).

As per media reports, Reliance Retail is planning to enter the artefacts business. The first of its artisan-centric stores called 'Swadesh' will come up in Delhi's Connaught Place area.

Entry into the gifting segment presents a huge opportunity for Reliance as the segment is largely unorganised with only a few organised players having a pan India presence. The key monitorable would be the product category and price points that the company targets. The ability to source articles at prices which can keep the final consumer prices at levels which are comparable to existing competition would be critical for growth of the business, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile analyst at BNP Paribas, have ‘Buy’ rating on RIL with a target price of Rs 2,765 per share. According to brokerage firm, the telecom industry’s subscriber mix continues to improve. However, there is a large upgrade opportunity ahead, as one-third of industry subscribers are still using feature phones (including JioPhone).

As high-end consumers move to 5G, their data usage is set to increase, and we believe this presents an opportunity for upgrading to larger packs. The industry’s subscriber base has remained stable despite price hikes and we feel this will give operators the confidence to take further tariff hikes. Overall, the brokerage firm expects strong revenue growth and operating leverage benefits to continue for Airtel and Jio, the brokerage firm said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 12:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.