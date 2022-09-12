Retail MF assets top Rs 20 trillion for the first time in August

The (AUM) of investing through the mutual fund (MF) route topped Rs 20 trillion for the first time in August. Also, now account for more than half of overall MF industry assets. For the month of August, the average retail stood at Rs 20 trillion, 50.6 per cent of the industry of Rs 39.5 trillion, data provided by industry body Amfi showed.

In April 2020—following the covid-19 outbreak—retail assets accounted for less than 40 per cent of the industry . Since then, there has been a sustained rise in retail flows into the MF schemes, amid a surge in the equity . The ‘mutual fund sahi hai’ awareness campaign launched by Amfi too has brought many new investors into the MF fold.

Since April 2020, individual investor assets have jumped 2.2 times, even as the overall industry assets have grown by 68 per cent. More now take the MF route for investing rather than . At the end of June 2022 quarter, the value of shareholding owned by retail investors stood at Rs 17.58 trillion, as per Prime Database. For comparison, the average retail AUM for the month of June was Rs 18.1 trillion.