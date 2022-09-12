Retail MF assets top Rs 20 trillion for the first time in August

-
ALSO READ
MF industry AUM hit 11-month low, stocks of 4 firms underperform
MF equity AUM surpasses debt in March amid sharp rebound in market
Share of debt mutual funds in industry AUM wilts markedly, shows data
Should recent events at Axis Mutual Fund worry India's retail investors?
Equity mutual funds' AUM decline after stock market corrects in May
-
The assets under management (AUM) of retail investors investing through the mutual fund (MF) route topped Rs 20 trillion for the first time in August. Also, retail investors now account for more than half of overall MF industry assets. For the month of August, the average retail AUM stood at Rs 20 trillion, 50.6 per cent of the industry AUM of Rs 39.5 trillion, data provided by industry body Amfi showed.
In April 2020—following the covid-19 outbreak—retail assets accounted for less than 40 per cent of the industry AUM. Since then, there has been a sustained rise in retail flows into the MF schemes, amid a surge in the equity markets. The ‘mutual fund sahi hai’ awareness campaign launched by Amfi too has brought many new investors into the MF fold.
Since April 2020, individual investor assets have jumped 2.2 times, even as the overall industry assets have grown by 68 per cent. More retail investors now take the MF route for investing rather than direct investing. At the end of June 2022 quarter, the value of shareholding owned by retail investors stood at Rs 17.58 trillion, as per Prime Database. For comparison, the average retail AUM for the month of June was Rs 18.1 trillion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU