Retiree investors in wound-up Franklin schemes fret over repayment timeline

Retirees exposed to the schemes that Mutual Fund (MF) is winding up are concerned over the timeline of their payments.

According to industry participants, the schemes were popular among retirees, as they offered higher yields through managed credit strategies.

“We had invested Rs 700,000 in Franklin Ultra Short Duration Fund. Recently, the investment value had started eroding, which was surprising,” said Rajesh Dhaniwal (name changed), 65.

“Later we realised that it was on account on some of the markdowns the fund had to take on credit exposures,” he added.

According to sources, about 300,000 investors are exposed to the various schemes that MF wound up recently.

MF’s management has assured investors that the funds will be paid in a staggered manner, but the latter remain concerned over the timelines.

“We have communicated the reasons and market circumstances that led us to take this extremely difficult decision, which was purely to protect value for our investors,” Sanjay Sapre, president at Franklin Templeton MF, said in a note.

“As the schemes liquidate portfolio holdings subject to market conditions, receive coupon payments and scheduled maturities, the trustees will start to return the monies to investors at the earliest,” he added.

According to sources, the six wound-up schemes of Franklin MF had 32 per cent of its assets exposed to unlisted securities. "The unlisted securities are seeing even higher pressures due to illiquidity, as the Securities and Exchange Board of India also wants MFs to reduce participation in this segment in a phased manner," said a fund manager.

However, advisors say that investors need to stay patient in these schemes. “While these are credit-oriented schemes, the payouts will happen sooner or later, as all portfolio investee companies is not likely to face payment risks,” said Srikanth Matrubai, chief executive officer of Sri Kavi Wealth.

Retirees are often attracted to high-yielding debt schemes, where they can use systematic withdrawal plans or SWPs, to take out money on a monthly basis.

“The Franklin episode should serve as a wake-up call to investors to avoid investing in schemes that take exposure to high credit risk investments,” said Vidya Bala, co-founder of primeinvestor.in

“Given the liquidity risks in such schemes, using them for monthly income generation through SWP may not be a feasible option,” she added.

Meanwhile, the timelines of the recovery can also get impacted if corporates or other portfolio investee companies, seek to reschedule their maturities.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has relaxed default valuation norms for corporates in light of slowdown in economic activity amid Coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the relaxations, any rescheduling or extending of maturing on bonds, may not be categorised as default if it is done for Coronavirus-related lockdown or for moratorium extended by RBI to borrowers of non-bank financial companies.