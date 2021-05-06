Return from Indian stocks in next 1-yr will be disappointing: Marc Faber

Most equity markets across the globe have been on a roller-coaster ride over the past few months, impacted by the rampant spread of Covid and surging bond yields. The story back home has been no different.

MARC FABER, Editor and Publisher of 'The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report', tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview that he does not have Indian stocks in is portfolio, and may look to buy once the Sensex is around the 40,000 – 45,000 mark. Edited excerpts: Global economy seems to be recovering well after the dip in 2020. Are we completely out of the woods? It depends on what ...