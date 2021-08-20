Ride this two-wheeler stock to make a handsome profit in the medium term

-
-
BUY BAJAJ-AUTO | TARGET: 4065 | STOP LOSS: 3675
BAJAJ-AUTO is placed at a strong support zone near to its 200 DEMA, alongside the supporting trend-line of recent swing lows suggesting early signs of a trend reversal. In the last trading session, the stock has even settled above the mean of the Bollinger band (20, 2) affirming the up move in the counter for the coming future. Even from the point of risk-reward, the stock is suitably placed for investors to accumulate from a short-to-medium term perspective.
BUY COLPAL | TARGET: 1750 | STOP LOSS: 1600
COLPAL is in the cycle of higher highs higher lows on all time frames and is currently hovering near the clusters of its major exponential moving averages on the daily chart. The stock has seen a resurgence near its previous swing high zone and is expected to surge higher in the coming future. On the oscillator front, MACD is on the verge of providing positive crossover to its signal line affirming the bullish stance in the counter.
Osho Krishan is senior manager – equity research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are his own. All stock prices in Rs
