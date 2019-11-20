RIL extends gains, surges 4% to hit fresh high; m-cap nears Rs 10 trillion

Continuing its upswing, Reliance Industries (RIL) on Wednesday hit a fresh lifetime high of Rs 1,571 apiece on the BSE, up 4 per cent, thus nearing Rs 10 trillion market capitalisation (m-cap). On Tuesday, RIL became the first Indian company to cross the m-cap of Rs 9.50 trillion.

At 09:31 am, the stock was trading over 3 per cent higher at Rs 1,558.40 apiece on the BSE as compared to 0.43 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The m-cap of the company stood at Rs 9.91 trillion.

On October 18, RIL had become the first company to cross the m-cap of Rs 9 trillion. Thus far in the calendar year 2019 (CY19), the stock price of RIL has rallied 35 per cent, as compared to 10 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. The company’s market-cap has surged by Rs 2.3 trillion thus far in CY19.

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has maintained 'overweight' rating on the stock. It noted that most of the factors considered in bull case price target of Rs 2,000 such as higher telecom tariffs, monetisation of telecom ecosystem, higher gross refining margin (GRM), and recovery in petrochmeical cycle are coming into play.

The brokerage added that rising clarity on debt reduction should help earnings multiples of the company. It has set the target price of Rs 1,469.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, has maintained 'neutral' outlook on the stock but raised its target price to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,210 earlier. It said that Reliance Jio's tariff increase could bring annual cash flow of over $1.5 billion.