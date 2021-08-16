RIL gains nearly 3% on reports of Aramco eyeing stake buy in its O2C biz

-
ALSO READ
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Analysts expect Aramco deal update, ground-breaking products in RIL AGM
RIL's revamp paves way for O2C stake sale, next leg of growth: Analysts
-
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) were up nearly 3 per cent at Rs 2,202 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday on a report that Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks for an all-stock deal to acquire a stake in the company’s oil refining and chemicals (O2C) business. The stock of the Mukesh Ambani-led RIL was trading at its highest level since June 24, 2021. It had hit a record high of Rs 2,368.80 on September 19, 2020.
The Middle Eastern energy firm is discussing the purchase of roughly 20 per cent stake in the Reliance unit for about $20 billion to $25 billion in Aramco’s shares, Bloomberg reported quoting the people with knowledge of the matter. RIL could reach an agreement with Aramco as soon as the coming weeks, the report suggested. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Meanwhile, in the past one week, the stock of RIL has outperformed the market by gaining 5.5 per cent, as compared to a 2.2 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
ALSO READ: RIL-Future deal: Lenders worried over big hair-cuts, IBC option open
On Friday, RIL announced that Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) has concluded the definitive agreement entered with Bharti Airtel for acquisition of right to use spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh (2 x 3.75 MHz), Delhi (2 x 1.25 MHz) and Mumbai (2 x 2.5 MHz) circles through spectrum trading, which has been taken on record by DoT. READ ABOUT IT HERE
Jio has paid total consideration of Rs 1,183.3 crore (inclusive of taxes) to Bharti Airtel and has assumed deferred payment liability with net present value of Rs 469.3 crore. With this trading of right to use spectrum, RJIL will have 800 MHz band spectrum footprint of 2 x 15MHz in Mumbai circle and 2 x 10 MHz each in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi circles, thereby further enhancing network experience of its customers, the company said.
At 01:14 pm, RIL was trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 2,189.50 on the BSE, against a 0.28 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 7.8 million equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE at the time of writing this report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU