RIL posts 7% YoY rise in Q1 PAT at Rs 10,104 crore, revenue jumps 21%

(RIL) on Friday reported a 6.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10,104 crore. The company logged PAT of Rs 9,459 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the numbers dropped 2.48 per cent. In the previous quarter (April-March period) the numbers stood at Rs 10,362 crore.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 161,349 crore, up 21.2 per cent YoY against Rs 133,069 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter under review came in at Rs 17.05 against Rs 15.97 registered in the year-ago period.



Gross refining margin (GRM) for the quarter came in at $8.10/bbl. Analysts at Emkay Global had projected RIL's GRMs to come in at $8/barrel, down 2 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) due to unfavorable Brent-Dubai and refinery shutdown.

Emkay Global had projected RIL’s EBITDA/PAT at Rs 19,900 crore/10,100 crore, down 5 per cent/3 per cent, respectively on sequential basis. On YoY basis, EBITDA was estimated to fall 4 per cent while PAT is likely to rise 6.7 per cent.

"Net sales or revenue is expected to grow 12.2 per cent YoY and 4.2 per cent QoQ to Rs 14,4434.3 crore. EBITDA margin is seen at 13.8 per cent, down 229 basis points (bps) YoY and 127 bps," their analysts had said.



As per reports, RIL's telecom arm Reliance Jio posted a net profit of Rs 891 crore while revenue stood at Rs 11,679 crore. Average revenue per user (ARPU) came in at Rs 122.