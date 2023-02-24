JUST IN
Mahindra CIE rallies 9% to hit 52-week high on positive demand outlook
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Risks to the market rally are rising; oil stocks a good bet: Chris Wood

Energy-related stocks remain the best hedge against a Ukraine-triggered spike in energy / oil prices, Wood said

Topics
Markets | Chris Wood | Oil Prices

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies
Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies

Risks to the rally in the global equity markets – especially arising from geopolitical shocks – are rising, wrote Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his recent note to investors, GREED & fear. This, he wrote, can see oil prices climb higher going ahead.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 12:29 IST

