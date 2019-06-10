Should you buy stocks of housing finance companies at the current levels?

The recent downgrade of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) due to a default in interest payment to debenute-holders triggered a fall of over 20 per cent in the counter. The price decline was seen with aggravated volumes.

This time around, however, a higher volume with negative close indicates more downside ahead. ALSO READ: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, LIC see 38% dent in their DHFL holding That said, the company is confident of honouring its repayment obligations by the close of the seventh working day (June 13). Of the Rs 961.95 crore due on Tuesday (June 11) towards non-convertible ...