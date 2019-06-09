DHFL aims to clear all dues by the end of 'cure period', rescale business

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is confident of honouring its repayment obligations by the close of the seventh working day (June 13). Of the Rs 961.95 crore due on Tuesday (June 11) towards non-convertible debentures, the company has already paid Rs 276.05 crore of its obligations in interest and principal. More importantly, the company has paid interest of Rs 59.74 crore to 35,595 of its retail investors.

The dues now are towards institutional investors of its public issuance, according to a filing of the company. The interest payment was due on June 4. The company has a ...