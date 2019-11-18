Robust outlook for life insurance companies but valuations extremely pricey

At a time when the economy is sagging, the robust outlook for life insurance companies has found good support of investors.

The stocks of three major life insurers — SBI Life Insurance Company (SBI Life), HDFC Life Insurance Company (HDFC Life) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Life) —have surged by 49-60 per cent in the last six months. While Max Financial Services (holding company of Max Life Insurance) underperformed its peers with around 19 per cent gains in its stock price, it was because of factors such as overhang related to distribution tie-up with Axis ...