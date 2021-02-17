Route Mobile, OnMobile Global & 6 other stocks rally over 50% in a week

Shares of Route Mobile, OnMobile Global, Dharamsi Morarji, Kirloskar Industries and Tanfac Industries are among eight stocks that have surged more than 50 per cent in the past one week on the BSE following a strong rally in the equity In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.3 per cent during the week.

Tanfac Industries soared 17 per cent to Rs 299.70, also its 52-week high, on the BSE in intra-day trade today. In the past one week, the stock of commodity chemicals has soared 57 per cent after the company's December quarter (Q3FY21) net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 10.20 crore. It had posted a profit of Rs 3.85 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company hit a record high of Rs 322.95 as it jumped 16 per cent today. The stock of the specialty chemicals firm has zoomed 66 per cent in the past five trading days after it reported 47.52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at Rs 8.94 crore in Q3FY21, as compared to Rs 6.06 crore in Q3FY20.

EBITDA margin improved 391 basis points (bps) to 18.88 per cent from 14.97 per cent. The strong margins were aided by a combination of soft input prices and higher finished product prices during the quarter.

The company said it is witnessing a recovery in volumes in both bulk as well as specialty chemicals in the domestic as all industries are now fully operational. The company has a strong order book visibility and expects the momentum to continue going forward.

OnMobile Global shares were locked in upper circuit of 10 per cent at Rs 104.25, also its 52-week high, on the BSE today. The stock of other telecom services provider has soared 68 per cent during the week. Thus far, in the month of February, it has rallied 89 per cent on reporting more than two times YoY growth in net profit at Rs 12 crore in Q3FY21 from Rs 6.5 crore in Q3FY20. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved 500 bps to 12.7 per cent from 7.7 per cent.

OnMobile provides end-to-end mobile entertainment solutions that include platform, apps, content partnerships, and professional services to carriers across the globe. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has over 100 million active subscribers and an addressable base of more than 1.68 billion mobile users across several geographies.

Route Mobile hit a new high of Rs 1,979, up 8 per cent, on the BSE in intra-day trade today. The company engaged in internet software and services business has rallied 56 per cent during the week. Thus far, in the month of February, it has soared 75 per cent.

Route Mobile is a leading Cloud Communication Platform provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). The company’s range of enterprise communication services includes smart solutions in A2P messaging, voice, email, and SMS filtering, analytics and monetisation.