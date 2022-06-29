Route Mobile slips 7% after board approves share buyback via Open Market

-
ALSO READ
Route Mobile rebounds 23% from 18-month low as board mulls buyback plan
TCS' Rs 18,000-crore buyback opens today; should investors tender shares?
TCS' Rs 18,000 cr share buyback subscribed 4.5 times a day before close
Investors rush for TCS buyback: Should you join the bandwagon?
Bajaj Auto gains 2% in a weak market as board to mull buyback on June 14
-
Shares of Route Mobile dipped 7 per cent to Rs 1,236.65 on the BSE in Wednesday's trade, falling 10 per cent in two trading days, after the board approved share buyback via Open Market.
Earlier, the stock had bounced back 24 per cent in three days (till Monday), from its 52-week low level, after the company announced that its board would consider share buyback on June 28. It had hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,052.60 on June 23, 2022.
"The company's board approved the buyback of equity shares having face value of Rs 10 at a price not exceeding Rs 1,700 per equity share and for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 120 crore, from the shareholders of the company, payable in cash via the 'Open Market' route through the stock exchanges mechanism," Route Mobile said in a exchange filing.
The buyback of shares excludes promoters, promoter group and persons who are in control of the Company, it said.
In an open market buyback, the company purchases shares directly from the market at the then prevailing price. The primary objective of a share buyback programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better price to earnings (P/E) multiple.
Despite of recent run-up, the stock of the other telecom services provider has slipped 28 per cent over the past six months, as compared to 8.7 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). The company’s portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization.
(With inputs from Nikita Vashisht)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU