Rs 20,000-cr Adani Enterprises FPO opens on Jan 27: Should you subscribe?

Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offering (FPO) sent shares southwards in Thursday's intra-day trade, as they slumped over 4 per cent and hit a two-month low at Rs 3,446 per share. Analysts, however, suggest subscribing to the offer and re-iterated bullish tone on the counter, given the conglomerate's large play on renewable energy.