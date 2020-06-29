Ruchi Soya Industries hit down limit after soaring 3 times in 22 sessions

Shares of on Monday posted its fall after over a month amid reports of regulatory probe in the counter. Shares of the company ended at Rs 1,432 after getting locked in 5 per cent lower circuit –indicating only sellers no buyers in the counter. In the previous 22 trading sessions, the stock has hit daily 5 per cent upper limit skyrocketing from Rs 520 on May 27 to Rs 1,520 on Friday.

Previously, the stock had hit 5 per cent lower circuit for six straight trading sessions between May 19 and May 27. Barring this and a few other minor blips, shares of Ruchi Soya have been on a tear ever since trading resumed in the stock on January 17 following acquisition by Pantanjali Ayurved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The trading in the stock was suspended between November 2019 and January 2020 amid the proceedings on November 13, the stock had ended at Rs 335 but when trading resumed on January 27, the initial trading price was Rs 17. From that level, the stock is currently up more than 450 times and commands a market capitalisation of Rs 42,363 crore.

Market players said the stock is easily prone to manipulation as hardly any shares are with the public. According to BSE, the promoter holding in the stock 99.03 per cent.

“Due to ultra-low free-float and tight circuit filters, there is no fair price discovery. The regulator should probe the investors dealing in the counter to ensure that there is no manipulation. Also, exchanges should come out with a mechanism to ensure fair price discovery so that small investors don’t get trapped in such stocks,” said an official with a broking house.