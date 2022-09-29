Rupee decline starts to cut into Sensex earnings in dollar terms

The recent depreciation in the rupee has begun to adversely affect the Sensex earnings per share (EPS) in constant currency terms. The index’s underlying EPS when converted into US dollar is down 2.2 per cent during the month, even as it continues to rise in rupee terms. This is the first significant decline in Sensex EPS in dollar terms in the post-pandemic period and could partly explain the fresh round of selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).