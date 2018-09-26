JUST IN
Biocon hits new high; stock zooms 109% in one year
Sadbhav Engineering, PNB Housing, Motherson Sumi, 8K Miles hit 52-week low

Eveready Ind, Eros International Media, VA Tech Wabag, Suzlon Energy, Shakti Pumps and Rolta India were 73 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 and S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting 52-week lows today.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Shares of Bharti Infrastructure, Motherson Sumi Systems, PNB Housing finance, Sadbhav Engineering, Supreme Industries and Timken India touched their respective 52-week lows on Wednesday on BSE in intra-day trade.

Eveready Industries, 8K Miles Software Services, Eros International Media, VA Tech Wabag, Suzlon Energy, Shakti Pumps and Rolta India were 73 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 and S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting 52-week lows today.

Shares of construction and engineering companies Sadbhav Engineering (down 10% at Rs 224) and Simplex Infrastructure (down 7% at Rs 309) have slipped more than 5% today.

“While hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects have enabled revival of private participation, there is some pressure on the financial closure front, as lenders, especially public sector banks are going slow on financing these projects on account of lack of appetite and lending freeze on many of these lenders,” India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in recent report with maintains a stable outlook across the infrastructure sector.

On the transactions front, the agency expects under construction HAM projects to garner a reasonable share in the acquisition market. Rising domestic interest rates and falling rupee (for dollar-denominated bonds) are dampening the interest of infrastructure companies in the bond market. The tendency to continue with bank loans is likely to persist until interest rates move favourably.

8K Miles Software Services locked in lower circuit for the third straight day, down 5% at Rs 213 on the BSE, despite clarification to social media rumors. The stock slipped 35% thus far in the month of September.

8K Miles Software Services has clarified that the company is not involved in any manner to the issues raised by the auditors of 8K Miles Media Private Limited.

The Management of 8K Miles Software Services, a leading Global IT Business transformation, Secure Cloud Solutions and NextGen Managed Services Provider, would like to clarify that 8K Miles Media Private Limited, is not a subsidiary or an associate company of 8K Miles Software Services. The principal promoter and CMD & CEO, Mr. Suresh Venkatachari of 8K Miles Software Services owns less than 1% (actual holding 0.18%) in 8K Miles Media Private Limited.

The board of 8K Miles Media is looking into all the points and comments raised by its auditors and appropriate action will be taken on the same, it added.

PNB Housing Finance has dipped 5% to Rs 1,009, falling 22% thus far in the current month. While, announcing June quarter results on August 9, the company said it is in the midst of a stake sale whereby its promoter i.e. Punjab National Bank and second largest shareholder i.e. Quality Investment Holdings, the Carlyle group, have started the process to sell the controlling stake in the Company.

“Increasing share of loan exposure against commercial real estate exposure as well as loan concentration to the top-20 borrowers is a slight concern for the PNB Housing Finance. The share of lending against commercial real estate increased from 17% to 29% over FY16-17 and further to 33% in FY18. Also, while loan concentration (% of loan book) to the top-20 borrowers increased from 10% to 13% in FY18, a larger cause for concern is the high amount outstanding per loan—this increased from Rs 2 billion to Rs 3.9 billion YoY in FY18,” the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities said in annual report update.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
8K MILES 213.00 213.00 224.20 25-Sep-18
A2Z INFRA ENGG. 15.90 15.70 15.70 25-Sep-18
ABAN OFFSHORE 88.25 86.05 87.15 25-Sep-18
AEGIS LOGISTICS 199.95 198.60 200.40 25-Sep-18
ANDREW YULE & CO 21.50 21.25 21.25 25-Sep-18
APL APOLLO 1405.00 1401.05 1421.00 07-Sep-18
ARCOTECH LTD 11.37 11.37 11.95 25-Sep-18
ARVIND SMARTSP. 135.50 131.70 133.00 25-Sep-18
ASHIMA 16.70 16.00 16.00 25-Sep-18
ATLANTA 31.45 30.40 30.70 25-Sep-18
BF UTILITIES 261.00 255.95 257.00 25-Sep-18
BHARTI INFRA. 263.70 262.50 263.50 12-Sep-18
CENTURY PLY. 189.00 185.00 185.25 25-Sep-18
CEREBRA INTEGR. 32.95 32.95 34.65 25-Sep-18
CMI 155.10 140.30 147.40 25-Sep-18
DHANLAXMI BANK 12.00 11.80 12.00 25-Sep-18
DISH TV 57.55 57.45 57.70 25-Sep-18
EMMBI INDUSTRIES 114.90 113.65 120.00 25-Sep-18
EROS INTL.MEDIA 93.00 90.40 90.80 25-Sep-18
EVEREADY INDS. 204.20 201.65 205.50 25-Sep-18
GOCL CORPN. 292.00 281.80 285.00 25-Sep-18
GODREJ AGROVET 518.80 515.95 516.00 25-Sep-18
GREENPLY INDS. 172.50 170.00 172.00 25-Sep-18
GUJ APOLLO INDS 169.80 169.80 171.00 25-Sep-18
GUJARAT GAS 638.15 630.05 652.00 25-Sep-18
GVK POWER INFRA. 8.50 8.35 8.41 25-Sep-18
HINDUSTAN MEDIA 148.00 148.00 149.00 25-Sep-18
HONDA SIEL POWER 1188.00 1172.70 1178.00 25-Sep-18
HOTEL LEELA VEN. 14.80 14.40 14.45 25-Sep-18
HSIL 257.35 257.30 263.25 25-Sep-18
JAYANT AGRO ORG. 212.10 210.45 211.15 20-Jul-18
JAYPEE INFRATEC. 2.65 2.58 2.71 25-Sep-18
JET AIRWAYS 192.40 188.10 188.40 25-Sep-18
JINDAL WORLDWIDE 369.90 369.00 375.30 18-Sep-18
KALPATARU POWER 317.10 313.25 317.00 24-Sep-18
KSK ENERGY VEN. 1.14 1.14 1.20 25-Sep-18
LEEL ELECTRICALS 74.65 72.10 74.00 25-Sep-18
MANGALORE CHEM. 47.05 47.05 47.05 25-Sep-18
MEP INFRAST. 45.30 44.70 44.70 25-Sep-18
MOTHERSON SUMI 252.55 244.50 250.20 24-Sep-18
NEW INDIA ASSURA 224.10 223.45 227.70 25-Sep-18
NITCO 48.85 48.55 48.65 21-Sep-18
ORICON ENTER. 29.50 26.40 28.00 25-Sep-18
OSWAL GREEN TECH 17.85 17.50 17.65 25-Sep-18
PANACEA BIOTEC 190.00 188.40 189.60 25-Sep-18
PG ELECTRO. 140.00 138.60 139.35 25-Sep-18
PNB HOUSING 1014.05 1008.85 1026.90 25-Sep-18
ROLTA INDIA 14.15 14.15 14.85 25-Sep-18
RSWM LTD 200.00 198.90 200.00 21-Sep-18
RUCHI SOYA INDS. 6.23 6.23 6.55 25-Sep-18
S CHAND & COMPAN 266.00 264.45 265.00 25-Sep-18
SADBHAV ENGG. 230.50 224.30 226.55 29-Aug-18
SHAKTI PUMPS 347.55 345.00 345.15 25-Sep-18
SIMPLEX INFRA 313.00 311.10 311.60 21-Sep-18
SINTEX INDS. 11.89 11.60 11.75 25-Sep-18
SNOWMAN LOGISTIC 36.15 36.00 36.50 24-Sep-18
SQS INDIA BFSI 418.30 416.00 420.00 21-Aug-18
SUNIL HITECH 1.52 1.50 1.54 25-Sep-18
SUPREME INDS. 1044.00 1041.00 1044.00 24-Sep-18
SUZLON ENERGY 6.07 5.96 6.01 25-Sep-18
SWARAJ ENGINES 1545.00 1540.00 1560.00 25-Sep-18
SWELECT ENERGY 285.00 279.00 281.60 21-Sep-18
TATA MOTORS-DVR 122.75 120.25 121.35 21-Sep-18
THANGAMAYIL JEW. 310.00 310.00 330.00 25-Sep-18
THE BYKE HOSPI. 84.25 83.55 86.00 25-Sep-18
TIMKEN INDIA 601.00 596.00 608.40 25-Sep-18
TOUR. FIN. CORP. 124.40 124.00 126.00 25-Sep-18
TVS ELEC. 235.00 235.00 243.70 25-Sep-18
UNITECH 2.81 2.65 2.66 25-Sep-18
VA TECH WABAG 335.60 334.55 340.00 24-Jul-18
VADILAL INDS. 446.55 441.00 441.00 25-Sep-18
VASCON ENGINEERS 24.30 23.95 24.40 25-Sep-18
VRL LOGISTICS 281.00 281.00 281.00 25-Sep-18

First Published: Wed, September 26 2018. 14:34 IST

