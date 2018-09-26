Sadbhav Engineering, PNB Housing, Motherson Sumi, 8K Miles hit 52-week low

Shares of Bharti Infrastructure, Systems, PNB Housing finance, Sadbhav Engineering, Supreme Industries and Timken India touched their respective 52-week lows on Wednesday on BSE in intra-day trade.

Eveready Industries, Software Services, Eros International Media, VA Tech Wabag, Suzlon Energy, Shakti Pumps and Rolta India were 73 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 and S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting 52-week lows today.

Shares of construction and engineering companies (down 10% at Rs 224) and Simplex Infrastructure (down 7% at Rs 309) have slipped more than 5% today.

“While hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects have enabled revival of private participation, there is some pressure on the financial closure front, as lenders, especially public sector banks are going slow on financing these projects on account of lack of appetite and lending freeze on many of these lenders,” India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in recent report with maintains a stable outlook across the infrastructure sector.

On the transactions front, the agency expects under construction HAM projects to garner a reasonable share in the acquisition market. Rising domestic interest rates and falling rupee (for dollar-denominated bonds) are dampening the interest of infrastructure companies in the bond market. The tendency to continue with bank loans is likely to persist until interest rates move favourably.

Software Services locked in lower circuit for the third straight day, down 5% at Rs 213 on the BSE, despite clarification to social media rumors. The stock slipped 35% thus far in the month of September.

Software Services has clarified that the company is not involved in any manner to the issues raised by the auditors of 8K Miles Media Private Limited.

The Management of 8K Miles Software Services, a leading Global IT Business transformation, Secure Cloud Solutions and NextGen Managed Services Provider, would like to clarify that 8K Miles Media Private Limited, is not a subsidiary or an associate company of 8K Miles Software Services. The principal promoter and CMD & CEO, Mr. Suresh Venkatachari of 8K Miles Software Services owns less than 1% (actual holding 0.18%) in 8K Miles Media Private Limited.

The board of 8K Miles Media is looking into all the points and comments raised by its auditors and appropriate action will be taken on the same, it added.

has dipped 5% to Rs 1,009, falling 22% thus far in the current month. While, announcing June quarter results on August 9, the company said it is in the midst of a stake sale whereby its promoter i.e. Punjab National Bank and second largest shareholder i.e. Quality Investment Holdings, the Carlyle group, have started the process to sell the controlling stake in the Company.

“Increasing share of loan exposure against commercial real estate exposure as well as loan concentration to the top-20 borrowers is a slight concern for the The share of lending against commercial real estate increased from 17% to 29% over FY16-17 and further to 33% in FY18. Also, while loan concentration (% of loan book) to the top-20 borrowers increased from 10% to 13% in FY18, a larger cause for concern is the high amount outstanding per loan—this increased from Rs 2 billion to Rs 3.9 billion YoY in FY18,” the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities said in annual report update.