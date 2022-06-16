Sagar Cements tanks 12%, hits 52-week low on growth concerns

-
ALSO READ
Cement shares in focus; Sagar Cements zooms 20%, UltraTech, Ambuja up 3%
Chart Check: Ambuja, India Cements range-bound; UltraTech can gain up to 8%
India Cement, ACC: Breakout in cement stocks signal up to 11% rise
ACC, Grasim, India Cements can gain up to 12% post breakout, hint charts
India Cements Q3 net dips 76% to Rs 16 cr on rain, Covid disruption
-
Shares of Sagar Cements hit 52-week low of Rs 172 and tanked 12 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s trade on growth concerns. The stock fell below its previous low of Rs 193.25 that it had touched on June 13, 2022. With today’s fall, the stock has corrected 46 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 319, hit on August 6, 2021.
The rise in input costs; especially fuel, pet coke and coal prices have dampened EBITDA margins of cement companies during the second half of the fiscal year 2021-22. Further, the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine resulted in sharp increase in pet coke and coal prices, thereby, denting overall profitability of the business.
"The demand from urban housing, which was hit hard by the pandemic during the last couple of years, witnessed a mild recovery during FY22. However, with the on-going Russia-Ukraine conflict, impacting input costs and constrained supply position as weather and environmental concerns in key producing countries such as South Africa, Indonesia and China, pose a serious challenge for the sector," the company said in their FY22 annual report.
Power and fuel costs, which were earlier expected to peak during second half of FY22, will now witness a sharp increase in FY23, as coal and pet coke prices hit new high in March 2022. Thus, the management remains cautiously optimistic about the future outlook.
While FY23 is likely to witness one of the highest capacity additions, majority of grinding units will be set-up to optimize costs more than adding supplies. Thereafter, the capacity utilisation is expected to remain at around 65 per cent. However, the management believes that the government's initiatives on infrastructure, including proposal to allocate funds in the form of interest free loans to fund the PM Gati Shakti Scheme and issuance of green bonds would help drive demand for cement.
Presently, the cement produced from the company’s plants caters to markets in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU