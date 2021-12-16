Salman Khan-backed BollyCoin's NFTs to make 'Dabangg' debut on Dec 30

-
BollyCoin, a platform bringing Bollywood to the blockchain, said on Thursday that it would launch its NFT marketplace on December 30. The launch will happen with a collection of NFTs from the Dabangg franchise produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions, starring Salman Khan as the iconic ‘Chulbul Pandey.’
The platform had announced its arrival in October with plans for a marketplace that would offer a selection of NFTs created from original Bollywood media. However, BollyCoin did not reveal the names of the films it would create NFTs with. According to the website, the collections of NFTs will include movie clips, posters, and stills, among other things.
BollyCoin also has its own cryptocurrency token, which is now listed on decentralised exchanges UniSwap and QuickSwap. In November, the platform said that it had closed its pre-sale round of 20 million tokens worth $2 million within a month. BollyCoins were sold at a fixed price of Rs 7 per token. By buying the tokens, the holders can reap real-world benefits each time they sell the NFTs on the BollyCoin platform, the company said.
The platform is currently associated with Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productionz, Reel Life Productions, and Salman Khan himself for static NFTs.
Kyle Lopes, BollyCoin, Co-Founder, said, “We’re excited and curious to see the audience’s response to the Dabangg NFT collection. It was one of the most requested films from our community, so we really hope to do it justice. The character and the franchise are undeniably iconic, so it’s definitely an exciting way to kick off our project.”
