Samco Mutual Fund changes scheme attributes after rap from market regulator

-
ALSO READ
Flexi-cap fund assets cross Rs 2 trn in Q2FY22: Morningstar India
Fund pick: Why UTI Flexi Cap Fund has consistent performance across periods
Samco MF to use six 'stress tests' for picking stocks before investing
Competition increases in flexi-cap funds category, shows data
Mutual fund disclosure norms spoil REITs index inclusion party
-
Samco Mutual Fund, a new entrant to the Rs 38 trillion asset management industry, has changed attributes of one of its schemes following a rap from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
The fund house launched its first new fund offer for Samco Flexi Cap Fund, pegging it as a 'pure equity scheme'.
However, the scheme also intended to invest up to 35 per cent in tri-party repo (TREPS) .
Samco MF stated that the market regulator advised it to incorporate clauses explaining the right attributes in the scheme information disclosure (SID).
Since the scheme shall also invest upto 35 per cent in TREPS instruments, the reference of the word “pure equity scheme” was duly removed from the website in line with the direction received from Sebi, said the fund house.
The fund house has also been directed to give an option to unitholders of the scheme to redeem their units at the prevailing net asset value (NAV) without any exit load.
Further, the fund house has also been asked to pay interest of 15 per cent per annum to exiting unit holders from the date of closure of NFO till the date of payment.
This interest shall be paid by the asset management company to the unit holder.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU