Sansera Engineering slips 9%, hits new low as profit more-than-halves in Q3

-
ALSO READ
Sansera Engineering lists at 9% premium over issue price of Rs 744
Street signs: HDFC Bank back in 'red flag' list, Sansera GMP at 15% & more
Stocks to watch: Sansera Eng, Vedanta, Dish TV, Dilip Buildcon, IT stocks
Sansera Engineering IPO fully subscribed, issue closes on Thursday
Sansera Engineering IPO subscribed 11.5x, gets bids worth over Rs 10,000 cr
-
Shares of Sansera Engineering hit a new low of Rs 681.20 after they slipped 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after the company's consolidated net profit more-than-halved to Rs 23.9 crore in December quarter (Q3FY22). This was due to its weak operational performance. The auto component company had posted profit of Rs 50.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.
At 12:22 pm, the stock was at Rs 698.45, 6 per cent below its issue price of Rs 744 per share. It has corrected 23 per cent from its record high level of Rs 889.80 touched on November 17, 2021. The company had made a stock market debut on September 24, 2021. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 57,726 points.
In Q3FY22, the compan's total revenue declined 3 per cent to Rs 487 crore from Rs 501 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Earnings before interest tax and depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin contracted 520 bps at 15.6 per cent, driven by a fall in gross profit, higher employee cost, partially offset by lower other expenses.
The company said gross margins declined 3.4 per cent primarily due to lag in price increase on domestic sales, decrease in other operating income and slight squeeze in margins on international revenues due to higher raw material prices.
The management said the situation is improving gradually, and we are observing sign of recovery across the segments led by pent up demand and relaxation of lockdown restrictions.
"A sequential improvement in M&HCV sales is expected to continue, driven by expected rise in e-commerce, agriculture, infrastructure, and mining economic activities. Electric vehicle (EV) market also continues to gain momentum and recent measures announced in the Budget {including battery swapping policy, creation of special mobility zones) will help enhance EV infrastructure and should propel the adoption of EVs in the country, the management said. The company won orders with significant potential from reputed customers both domestically and globally," it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU