SBI Card, SPARC: Top stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

-
ALSO READ
Biocon, VIP Ind: Trading calls by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Nifty outlook & trading ideas by Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research
Top trading ideas by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Biocon, TVS Motor
Three PSU stocks that Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi is bullish on
Nifty outlook and weekly stock picks by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
-
BUY SPARC | CMP: Rs 152 | Target: Rs 175-185 | Stop Loss: Rs 138
The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 194 levels and has currently bottomed out near 140 levels, indicating a trend reversal to improve the bias. The chart looks attractive with the RSI also improving the bias and indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 175-185 keeping the stop loss of 138.
BUY SBI CARDS | CMP: Rs 974 | Target: Rs 1,100-1,140 | Stop Loss: Rs 920
The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 1139 levels and has bottomed out near 920 levels indicating a trend reversal to improve the bias. The chart looks attractive with the RSI also improving the bias and indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1100-1140 keeping the stop loss of 920.
=============================
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU