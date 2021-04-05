JUST IN
Bull spread strategy on Apollo Tyres by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Business Standard
SBI Card, SPARC: Top stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

The stock of SBI Card has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 1139 levels and has bottomed out near 920 levels

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

BUY SPARC | CMP: Rs 152 | Target: Rs 175-185 | Stop Loss: Rs 138

The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 194 levels and has currently bottomed out near 140 levels, indicating a trend reversal to improve the bias. The chart looks attractive with the RSI also improving the bias and indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 175-185 keeping the stop loss of 138.

BUY SBI CARDS | CMP: Rs 974 | Target: Rs 1,100-1,140 | Stop Loss: Rs 920

The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 1139 levels and has bottomed out near 920 levels indicating a trend reversal to improve the bias. The chart looks attractive with the RSI also improving the bias and indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1100-1140 keeping the stop loss of 920.


Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.

First Published: Mon, April 05 2021. 08:48 IST

