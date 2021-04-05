SBI Card, SPARC: Top stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

BUY | CMP: Rs 152 | Target: Rs 175-185 | Stop Loss: Rs 138

The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 194 levels and has currently bottomed out near 140 levels, indicating a trend reversal to improve the bias. The chart looks attractive with the RSI also improving the bias and indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 175-185 keeping the stop loss of 138.





BUY SBI CARDS | CMP: Rs 974 | Target: Rs 1,100-1,140 | Stop Loss: Rs 920

The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 1139 levels and has bottomed out near 920 levels indicating a trend reversal to improve the bias. The chart looks attractive with the RSI also improving the bias and indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1100-1140 keeping the stop loss of 920.



Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.