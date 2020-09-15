SBI, Indian Bank: These PSB stocks are likely to rise, show charts

Most public sector bank (PSB) stocks were trading in the red in the morning deals on Tuesday, a day after reports said that the government may infuse Rs 20,000 crore through recapitalisation of bonds into state-owned banks in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. READ MORE Nifty PSU Bank index traded nearly 0.5 per cent lower at 1,429 levels with 7 out of 12 constituents trading in the red.

Let's take a look at what charts indicate for the Nifty PSU Bank index and some of its constituents. NIFTY PSU BANK: Till the index is trading above the support level of 1,360, ...