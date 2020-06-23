SBI MF becomes first fund house to cross Rs 4 trillion-mark in asset base

(MF) has become the first fund house to cross the Rs 4 trillion-mark, according to industry estimates.

“We have seen money coming in from across the segments. Amid recent disruptions in the market, flows have also come in as SBI MF is seen as a safe fund house. Apart from debt, we are also seeing significant share of net equity flows coming into our schemes,” said DP Singh, chief business officer at SBI MF.

The surge in market valuations have also contributed to the jump in asset base to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore-Rs 35,000 crore.

Industry experts say process-driven fund management, flows from Employee Provident Fund Organisation, and wide distribution network has also played a part in expanding the asset base.

Recently, SBI MF became the largest asset manager in the country dislodging HDFC MF from the top spot, which it had held for a long period.

SBI MF is a joint venture between State Bank of India and French asset management company Amundi, where the latter holds 37 per cent stake.