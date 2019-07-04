SBI MF, HDFC MF and ICICI MF gain the most in terms of absolute assets

Fund houses facing trouble over their debt exposures continued to see a sharp drop in assets in the June quarter. Their larger peers, though, increased market share as investors sought larger-sized schemes for liquidity comfort. IDBI Mutual Fund (MF) and DHFL Pramerica MF saw the sharpest de-growth in assets.

Both saw average assets under management (AUM) fall 30 per cent in the quarter. JM Financial MF and BOI AXA MF saw their AUM fall 11-13 per cent, compared to previous quarter. Among the top three fund houses, SBI MF added another Rs 23,718 crore of assets. HDFC MF and ICICI MF added Rs ...