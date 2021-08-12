SBI MF launches open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund

-
ALSO READ
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Edelweiss MF's IPO-focused scheme to go open-ended amid robust pipeline
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
Category-III AIFs increasingly forego lock-ins, turn to open-ended schemes
-
SBI Mutual Fund has announced the launch of SBI Balanced Advantage Fund, an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund.The fund would manoeuvre across equity for long-term wealth creation and fixed income to provide stability to the overall scheme portfolio.
Vinay M Tonse, MD & CEO of the fund house said, “We are happy to launch SBI Balanced Advantage Fund at a very opportune time, when equity markets are primarily getting driven by ample global liquidity. Our new fund offering would follow a three-tier investment strategy to evaluate the optimal asset allocation across equity and debt based on robust economic and market indicators.”
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund would track CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate Index TRI. The new fund offer would open on August 12, 2021, and close on August 25, 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU