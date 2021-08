SBI MF launches open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund

Mutual Fund has announced the launch of Balanced Advantage Fund, an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund.

The fund would manoeuvre across equity for long-term wealth creation and fixed income to provide stability to the overall scheme portfolio.

Vinay M Tonse, MD & CEO of the fund house said, “We are happy to launch Balanced Advantage Fund at a very opportune time, when equity are primarily getting driven by ample global liquidity. Our new fund offering would follow a three-tier investment strategy to evaluate the optimal asset allocation across equity and debt based on robust economic and market indicators.”

SBI Balanced Advantage Fund would track CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate Index TRI. The new fund offer would open on August 12, 2021, and close on August 25, 2021.