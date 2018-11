State Bank of India on Monday reported a 40 per cent YoY decline in its net profit at Rs 9.44 billion for September quarter of FY19 against Rs 15.81 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Net segment revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 666.08 billion against Rs 654.3 billion in the September quarter of last fiscal.

The domestic credit growth for the period grew 11.1 per cent YoY.