SBI Small Cap Fund: Here're the investment objective and trailing returns

Launched in September 2009 as SBI Small and Midcap Fund, the fund was renamed SBI Small Cap Fund in April 2018 and repositioned as a small-cap fund after the reclassification of mutual funds by the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi). It featured in the top 30 percentile in the small-cap category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) during the three quarters up to March 2019.

R Srinivasan has been managing the fund since November 2013. He has experience of over 26 years. The fund’s assets under management (AUM) more than doubled from Rs 807 crore in July 2016 to Rs 2,258 crore in ...