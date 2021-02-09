SC nod for SBI MF plan to distribute Rs 9,122 cr to Franklin unitholders

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday approved the mechanism proposed by to distribute Rs 9,122 crore to the unitholders of shuttered debt schemes of Mutual Fund.

The distribution mechanism was framed in consultation with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and MF.

“ MF will provide all assistance to SBI MF to distribute the available cash to the respective unitholders, at the earliest,” said spokesperson of Franklin Templeton MF.

The apex court will next hear the matter on February 17 to consider other aspects of the appeal.

In an order passed on February 2, the SC had directed the distribution of Rs 9,122 crore (distributable surplus as of January 15) to respective unitholders in proportion to their holdings in the schemes under winding up. The apex court had appointed SBI MF to undertake the distribution exercise.

The fund house has earlier stated that between April 24 and January 29, the six schemes under winding up had received Rs 14,391 crore from maturities, pre-payments, and coupons.

Some of this cash has been used to repay borrowings. The inflows received across six schemes are nearly 46 per cent higher than anticipated in the maturity profile published on April 23, 2020.

In April, last year the fund house had shut six debt schemes citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the debt market.