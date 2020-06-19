SC orders hearing of FT MF cases in Karnataka HC, e-voting stay remains

The (SC) on Friday directed cases over the Mutual Fund’s (FT MF) wind-up move filed in the three high courts (HCs), be heard in Karnataka HC, without interfering with Gujarat HC’s stay order on the e-voting process.

Earlier, FT MF had appealed to SC to hear fund house’s plea to vacate stay on the unitholders’ e-voting, which came into force following the Gujarat HC’s order.

The three petitions in the matter pertain to those filed in Delhi HC, Madras HC and Gujarat HC. The latter had granted interim stay on e-voting till forensic audit on FT MF’s schemes by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is made public.

“The SC has ordered that all the cases may be heard in Karnataka HC. This includes the LPA filed by Sebi,” said Paritosh Gupta of Gupta Law Associates, counsel for petitioners, Khambatta family.





In the same matter, Sebi had also filed a letter patent appeal (LPA) in Gujarat HC, which is an appeal filed to refer the order of a single bench judge to a larger bench in the same court.

As the matter is being heard in multiple high courts, the fund house has sought it to be heard in a single court through a transfer petition subject to court’s approval.

The final copy of SC’s order is yet to be uploaded.

The e-voting process would have given the unitholders of Franklin’s schemes under wind-up, options on how they wish to take forward the wind-up and scheme asset monetisation process.