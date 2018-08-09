Sebi allows custodians to draw up their own high-risk jurisdictions lists

In a retreat from its earlier stance, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked the custodians to draw up their own lists of high-risk jurisdictions in lieu of a single, common list as envisaged earlier.

In a meeting with custodians last week, the regulator told them that they could follow their own processes to identify high-risk jurisdictions, provided the list is reviewed periodically and the regulator is kept in the loop regarding the same. This could imply that high-risk jurisdictions such as Mauritius -- a major source for FPI funds and which was included ...