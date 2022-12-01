Sebi asks mutual funds to take action against fake Telegram groups

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked to regularly monitor platforms and take action against entities misusing names of to lure investors.

" shall be vigilant and regularly monitor to identify entities or groups which camouflage themselves as registered mutual funds or misuse the names of mutual funds to lure the investors," said in a communication to industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Wednesday.

"Mutual Funds should promptly take appropriate actions including issuing a press release/public notice, filing FIR etc," the letter added.

The directive came after a article showed that was rife with dubious groups masquerading as fund houses. Among the most popular ones are Paytm Doubling Mutual Funds, Paytm Doubling Funds Mutual, Tata Mutual Fund Investment, Bitcoin (Mutual Funds), etc. These accounts have a user base of 50,000 to 90,000 each, according to the letter.