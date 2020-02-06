Sebi bars two from accessing capital markets for insider trading in IVL

-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday barred Indiabulls Ventures’ (IVL) non-executive director Pia Johnson and her husband Mehul Johnson from accessing the capital markets for a period of one year.
Further, the two individuals have also been barred from dealing in shares of IVL for a period of three years.
In addition, the markets regulator said that the Rs 87 lakh it had impounded, belonging to the two individuals, stands disgorged and would be remitted to the Investor Protection and Education Fund.
The case date backs to 2017, when Pia Johnson and Mehul Johnson had allegedly traded in the shares of Indiabulls Ventures while being privy to inside information.
