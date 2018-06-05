Sebi bats for lower-cost direct mutual fund plans

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) to promote direct plans as part of its investor awareness programmes. Direct plans allow investors to bypass distributors and save on commission. These have a higher net asset value than regular plans; the expense ratio is also less.

Investors can save 80-100 basis points (bps) in direct equity plans vis-a-vis the regular equity ones. As of April, 40.5 per cent of the mutual fund sector's assets came directly. A large proportion of direct investments were in ...