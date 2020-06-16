Sebi board to discuss Franklin Templeton wind-up move, MF liquidity

The capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is likely to discuss legal issues concerning refunding investors of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF) and the status of the special audit against the fund house during its board meeting on June 25.

The regulator could also apprise the board of details on the extent of redemption mutual fund houses are facing and the liquidity position of their debt schemes, said two persons in know. Sebi’s eight-member board will for the first time hold the meeting via video conferencing in light of the Covid-19 ...