Hit by Covid-19 pandemic Tata Motors posts record quarterly loss

swung to one of the steepest quarterly losses—the biggest since December quarter of 2018-19, as the pandemic induced worldwide lock down weighed on company’s UK subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive and the India business.

The Tata Group flagship reported a loss of Rs 9,863.75 crore in the quarter that ended in March over the corresponding period as the global spread of the Covid-19 pandemic de-accelerated economies and impacted JLR and India operations, the company said.

While JLR reported a loss of 501 million pounds at the PBT level for the quarter, the India business reported loss of Rs 4,871 crore against profit of Rs 106 crore year-on-year for the quarter. Revenue at JLR and India business fell 24 per cent and 48 per cent respectively.

had posted a net loss of Rs 26,993 crore in the third quarter of FY19. The consolidated profit for March quarter of FY19 was Rs 1,117.5 crore.

The losses at the India business were driven by the more profitable commercial vehicle business where a negative operating leverage singed earnings.

consolidated net debt at the end of the March quarter was Rs 48,000 crore. The record losses have prompted the company to embark on an aggressive deleveraging exercise even as it has cut capex for the India business for the current fiscal.

“We are calling out a set of strategic actions that we will be undertaking to significantly deleverage Tata Motors Group,” P Balaji, chief financial officer, Tata Motors group told reporters in a post earnings call on Monday. This will include JLR turning cash positive from FY22 onwards on a sustainable basis and the passenger vehicle business turning cash positive from FY23 onwards.

As part of the plan to reduce debt in a significant way, while JLR has increased the target for Project Charge to $5 billion, the India business has earmarked cash savings of up to Rs6000 crore, said Balaji.

In line with the turnaround plan, the company has clipped capital expenditure for the UK and India subsidiaries--- $2.5 billion for JLR and Rs1600 crore for the domestic business. This is a significantly lower than the annual expenditure at the subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, updating on JLR’s key markets Balaji said, China has seen an “encouraging recovery” both month-on-month and quarter-on-quarter, Europe and the US are also on the path of recovery even as rest of the world have yet to see any green shoots as many countries remain in a lockdown due to the pandemic.



