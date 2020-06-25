Sebi comes out with guidelines on order-to-trade ratio for algo trades

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday put curbs on algorithmic trading.

The regulator has directed to introduce tighter rules to bring down the so-called order-to-trade ratio (OTR).

“ may be permitted to introduce additional slabs up to OTR of 2,000 (from existing OTR of 500), and for OTR more than 2,000. Such slabs can be introduced with deterrent incremental penalty, which may decide jointly,” said in a circular.