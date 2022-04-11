Sebi comes with new guidelines to evaluate risk value of gold

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Monday, came out with a new framework for evaluating risk level of commodities — and gold- related instruments — in which mutual funds are permitted to invest on risk-o-meter. In a circular, the regulator said it has been decided that investment in such commodities by the mutual fund schemes will be assigned a risk score corresponding to the annualized volatility of the price of such commodities.

The annualised volatility will be computed quarterly based on past 15 years' prices of benchmark index of a commodity and risk score for such commodity will be categorized in four levels ranging from ‘moderate’ to ‘very high’, said in a circular.

Annualised volatility of less than 10 per cent, 10-15 per cent, 15-20 per cent and more than 20 per cent, will have risk score of 3 (moderate), 4 (moderately high), 5 (high) and 6 (very high), respectively.