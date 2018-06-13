Sebi constitutes a committee to review institutional trading platform

The Sebi has constituted a committee to review the institutional trading platform (ITP) offered by stock exchanges. Introduced in 2015, the ITP allows start-ups to list without having to raise capital. The platform is essentially aimed at facilitating new-age companies operating in sectors like e-commerce and data analytics.

So far, the framework has failed to gain much traction. The Sebi has mandated the committee to look at measures that will review the framework and facilitate listing of start-ups. The committee has representatives from the Indian Software Product Industry ...