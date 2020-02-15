Sebi directs CARE to initiate inquiry into top officials' past conduct

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed to to initiate a “full-fledged” inquiry into the past dealings of two former officials of the company.

In question is the conduct of former Chairman SB Mainak and former MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi. Both Individuals have left the company after allegations and forensic reports suggested lapses in the rating process.

“Considering the seriousness of the alleged violations and the observations made in the forensic audit report, the (CARE) board is directed to institute a full-fledged inquiry in the matter of interference by the officials of CARE including Chairman and erstwhile MD & CEO in the rating process in the last three years. The board shall constitute a committee of independent directors to oversee the enquiry· proceedings,” has said in an order to

The order further says that stringent action is required against Mokashi as the forensic report prima facie suggests interference in influencing the rating process.

The market regulator has already issued personal show causes notices to both Mokashi and Mainak asking them to explain why they should not be debarred from holding key managerial positions of market intermediaries and listed companies.

has also asked CARE’s board to submit their observations on the forensic report on an urgent basis.

Experts say that the market regulator's stringent action against CARE will send a strong signal to the market that Sebi won’t tolerate any lapses in the rating process.

The Sebi order against CARE highlights some serious irregularities at the rating agency.

“There are evidences in the nature of phone call conversations, WhatsApp messages and statements of employees, based on which auditor has not been able to substantiate the charges of interference in the rating process against the Chairman. The instances of conversations between the Chairman and erstwhile MD regarding certain issuers/clients have been clearly brought out in the forensic report. The Chairman has stated that these were for the purpose of Business Development, yet the conversations between Chairman and erstwhile MD just before the issuance of rating does not rule out the possibility of the Chairman having influenced the rating. As a matter of fact, the auditor has brought out the acquaintance of Chairman with the rated entities,” states the Sebi order.

Sources say the role of the top officials isn’t just restricted to IL&FS. The rating process in case of YES Bank and DHFL too, seems to have been influenced.

Analysts believe the adverse findings against CARE will impact its credibility in the eyes of investors.

Shares of CARE have corrected more than 10 per cent this week.

In December, Sebi had slapped a penalty of Rs 25 lakh each on ICRA, and India Ratings & Research.

The regulator had said default by IL&FS occurred due to “lethargic indifference and needless procrastination and laxity” of the rating agencies.

Sources say the market regulator is planning to review the Rs 25 lakh penalty, which had been imposed by its adjudicating officer on the three rating firms. The settlement amount could be revised up to four times higher.