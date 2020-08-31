JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Pricey valuation pull down P&G Hygiene stock despite strong Q4 results
Business Standard

Sebi eases default recognition norms for Covid-related debt restructuring

It had directed credit rating agencies not to assign default grade to entities that undergo restructuring solely due to Covid-related stress, earlier in March

Topics
Sebi

BS Reporter 

Sebi

Sebi has extended the relaxation given for default recognition on account of restructuring of debt, till December 31.

It had directed credit rating agencies not to assign default grade to entities that undergo restructuring solely due to Covid-related stress, earlier in March. “The RBI has given a resolution framework.

Based on its assessment, if a rater thinks the restructuring by the lenders/investors is solely due to Covid-related stress or under the aforementioned framework, CRAs may not consider the same as a default and/or recognise default,” Sebi said.
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 21:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU