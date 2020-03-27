Sebi eases operational procedure for public issue, share acquisition

regulator on Friday eased operational procedure for public issuance, including initial share-sale and acquisition of shares under takeover norms, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The watchdog, on Thursday, relaxed operational procedure of buyback of shares through stock exchange mechanism.

The relaxations come amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.



In separate circulars, the regulator said merchant bankers and other intermediaries can submit all relevant documents like draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in PDF form through email to

In addition, they can also pay the fees online to the regulator's account through banking channels like RTGS or NEFT.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been giving relaxation to listed companies, mutual funds, stock brokers and other market intermediaries as part of its effort to ease their compliance burden.