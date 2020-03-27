JUST IN
Coronavirus lockdown triggers higher downgrade pressures for India Inc
Sebi eases operational procedure for public issue, share acquisition

In separate circulars, the regulator said merchant bankers and other intermediaries can submit all relevant documents like draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in PDF form through email to Sebi.

The relaxations come amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday eased operational procedure for public issuance, including initial share-sale and acquisition of shares under takeover norms, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The markets watchdog, on Thursday, relaxed operational procedure of buyback of shares through stock exchange mechanism.

In addition, they can also pay the fees online to the regulator's account through banking channels like RTGS or NEFT.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been giving relaxation to listed companies, mutual funds, stock brokers and other market intermediaries as part of its effort to ease their compliance burden.
First Published: Fri, March 27 2020. 22:50 IST

