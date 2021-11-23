Sebi extends collateral diktat by three months, rules kick next Feb

Market regulator on Tuesday extended the timeline for client-level segregation and monitoring of collateral by three months.

“On the basis of representations received from stakeholders, it has been decided that (certain) provisions of the said (July 20) circular shall come into force with effect from February 28, 2022 instead of December 01, 2021,” said in a circular.

The move is expected to provide relief to the broking industry, which is grappling with a host of regulatory changes. The new framework is aimed at preventing misappropriation or misuse of client’s securities by brokers.