Sebi extends limit for submission of reports, eases compliance for brokers

-
ALSO READ
New margin norms to hit traditional brokers, more suited for online brokers
Sebi eases compliance norms for brokers; extends deadline for filing report
Coronavirus pandemic accelerates consolidation among stock brokers
Securities brokers bench their branch office, court customers online
Consolidation among brokers set to gain ground with new compliance norms
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday relaxed compliance requirements for brokers and depository participants with regards to submission of reports pertaining to internal as well as system audit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision comes after receiving representation from stock exchanges and depositories, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
The capital markets watchdog has given time till December 31 to brokers to submit half-yearly networth certificate (as on September 30), reports on internal audit as well a system audit for half year ended on September 30, 2020.
Also, brokers have been give time till January 31 to submit report on cybersecurity and cyber resilience audit for half year ended on September 30.
In view of the prevailing situation due to Covid-19 pandemic and representations received from the stock exchanges and depositories, it has been decided to extend the timelines for compliance with the regulatory requirements by the trading or clearing members and depository participants, Sebi said.
With regard to depository participants, Sebi said they can submit an internal audit report for the half year ended on September 30 and systems audit for the financial year ended March 31 till December 31.
Besides, Sebi has eased rules with regard to submission of KYC (Know Your Client) application.
Under the norms, KYC application form and supporting documents of the client need to be uploaded on system of KRA (KYC registration agency) within 10 days.
For this, Sebi said period of exclusion will be from March 23, 2020, till December 31, 2020.
Further, a 15-day time period after December 31 has been allowed to depository or depository participants to clear the backlog.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU